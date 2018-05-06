Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau, MO to open after paving is finished

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 7, Nip Kelley Equipment Company will close Lexington Avenue between Sherwood Drive and Cape Rock Drive to all traffic for asphalt paving operations. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

A frustration for many Cape Girardeau, Missouri drivers, crews have been working on Lexington Avenue for a while. has

Jessica Sexton with the City of Cape Girardeau says now, the road is open in both directions.

She said although the road is open, something at the asphalt plant broke around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the delay, there is about a 300 ft stretch near Cape Rock Drive that still is not paved

The crews are waiting on the word from the asphalt company that they're ready to finish the project. Sexton said they are hoping that will be finished within the week.

She doesn't know if just one or both directions will be closed during that final paving

Sexton said after that's done Lexington is back open for good.

While workers are in the area, Sexton reminds drivers to caution even once the paving is complete.

Paving operations began on Tuesday and will continue until complete that evening.

All traffic will need to use alternate routes and the signed detour to move around the construction zone.

The detour on Cape Rock Drive and Perryville Road is in place and can be used to bypass the construction.

Residents on Lexington Avenue within the construction zone will be contacted by the contractor with further details.

