Tailgate Flea Market takes over Downtown Cape Girardeau

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It was wall-to-wall people in certain parts of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday, May 6 with the Tailgate Flea Market being the highlight attraction.

More than 150 vendors sold items from food, furniture, antiques and more. 

One vendor we spoke with said this was an important event for them to help put their business name out there and to be able to physically connect with their customers.

"It just really gets the word out there," A Bunny's Touch Co-Owner Haley Ehlers said. "We have a lot of fun and we get to build those relationships with those customers. So that's what really matters the most to us."

"This is only our second vendor event," A Bunny's Touch Co-Owner Missy Ehlers added. "We did one in Sedgewickville. It was a little slow. This one has been a lot better and there's just a lot of people through here and it's been a great day so far."

A Bunny's Touch is a fairly new business and has been mainly restricted to online sales. Missy Ehlers said she decided to open up her own business after making homemade lotions for herself for many years. 

"We've been making homemade bath and body for many years and it's a good product," Missy said. "I'm a nurse and I work on a farm. I'm pretty hard on my hands, so I've always made the lotion for myself. We just decided a few months ago to launch it and see how it went."

For many customers we talked with, they said this was a great opportunity to get out, enjoy the nice weather and to see the various items that were offered.

"I just enjoy walking around, looking at the people, looking at the merchandise that everybody has to offer," Susie Keller said. "Just looking at the people coming to our community. I think it's a great thing. We're locals and we live downtown and we love to see everybody out."
 

