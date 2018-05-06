Missouri passes bill on high school computer science classes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri passes bill on high school computer science classes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri high school students could put computer-science course credits toward graduation requirements under a bill passed by the state Legislature.

Senators passed the bill unanimously Thursday. It passed the House 121-19 on Tuesday.

If enacted, the measure would allow students to count one computer-science credit toward math, science or elective graduation requirements. It directs the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop a high school graduation policy that allows that by July 2019.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry touted the measure as a way to incentivize high school students to take computer science classes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

