US Sen. Blunt resists calling for Greitens' resignation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

US Sen. Blunt resists calling for Greitens' resignation

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt wants the courts and legislature to determine whether Gov. Eric Grietens should leave office

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt wants the courts and legislature to determine whether Gov. Eric Grietens should leave office, so he isn't calling for Greitens' resignation.

Blunt, R-Mo., said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday Greitens has been accused of reprehensible actions, but the official criminal and legislative processes should determine if Greitens stags in office.

Greitens has been charged with invasion of privacy in connection with an affair he had in 2015, before he was elected governor. Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing.

Greitens is accused of taking a photo of a woman in a compromising position without her consent and threatening to release the photo if she revealed their affair.

Missouri lawmakers plan to meet in a special session starting on May 18 to consider impeaching Greitens.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

