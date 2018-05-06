Illinois counties declare 'sanctuary' status for gun owners - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois counties declare 'sanctuary' status for gun owners

At least five counties recently passed resolutions declaring themselves sanctuary counties for gun owners (Source: Raycom Media) At least five counties recently passed resolutions declaring themselves sanctuary counties for gun owners (Source: Raycom Media)

By DON BABWIN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Several rural Illinois counties have taken a stand for gun rights by co-opting a word that conservatives associate with a liberal policy to skirt the law: sanctuary.

At least five counties recently passed resolutions declaring themselves sanctuary counties for gun owners - a reference to so-called sanctuary cities such as Chicago that don't cooperate with aspects of federal immigration enforcement.

The resolutions are meant to put the Democratic-controlled Legislature on notice that if it passes a host of gun bills, including new age restrictions for certain weapons, a bump stock ban and size limit for gun magazines, the counties might bar their employees from enforcing the new laws.

David Campbell, vice chairman of the Effingham County Board, says at least 20 Illinois counties and local officials in Oregon and Washington have asked for copies of Effingham County's resolution.

