Missouri school that Carver attended to be rehabilitated

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri school where noted scientist and inventor George Washington Carver attended as a child is undergoing rehabilitation to return it to its original condition.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Neosho Colored School is being moved so that the Carver Birthplace Association can rebuild and stabilize the structure. The school building was built in 1872.

Executive Director Kim Mailes says the association plans to complete the foundation, chimney and roof rehabilitation by summer. The group will also add furniture to resemble the building's original state, such as benches and a chalkboard.

Mailes says the association plans use the school as a visitor's center where students can learn about history, diversity and racial harmony.

The organization hopes to complete the project by 2020 to coincide with the school's 150-year anniversary.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

