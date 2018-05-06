Show-Me State Games Torch Run coming to Cape Girardeau, MO

A torch lighting ceremony and run will be held in Cape Girardeau on Monday May 7, in preparation for the 2018 Show-Me State Games. (Source: Pixabay.com)

A torch lighting ceremony and run will be held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, May 7, in preparation for the 2018 Show-Me State Games.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the A.C. Brase Arena.

The Show-Me State Games is an annual Olympic-style sports festival offering more than 40 sports for Missourians taking place June 8-10, July 20-22 and July 27-29 in Columbia.

