Feds claim identity theft in bid for victim settlement money

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Kentucky man used another person's identify to try to collect $1 million from a settlement fund for victims of sexual abuse involving the Catholic Church.

The Kentucky Enquirer , citing a federal indictment unsealed recently, reports the 32-year-old Covington man had already been awarded $750,000 for a claim he filed in 2006.

The charges he faces do not involve that claim.

Prosecutors say he obtained the birth certificate of another person, created an email address in that person's name, and in 2014 submitted a fraudulent claim for compensation as part of the settlement involving the Diocese of Covington.

Prosecutors say he used the person's name, date of birth and Social Security number in the compensation request for about $1 million.

The man is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

