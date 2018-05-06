Internment book listing Lincoln, 'assassinated,' restored - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Internment book listing Lincoln, 'assassinated,' restored

The book recording the internment of the late Abraham Lincoln's remains is restored after months of work and $15,000. (Source: Pixabay) The book recording the internment of the late Abraham Lincoln's remains is restored after months of work and $15,000. (Source: Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The book recording the internment of the late Abraham Lincoln's remains is restored after months of work and $15,000.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports the book was unveiled during a ceremony Friday at Oak Ridge Cemetery. It shows that sexton George Willis recorded the burial of the 16th president and his son, Willie, on May 4, 1865.

Next to the elder Lincoln's name is, "Assassinated."

The city of Springfield donated money to restore the cemetery's first two internment books last year. The second contains the original record of Mary Lincoln's funeral in 1882. It will be complete in the next few months.

The book listing the president's internment covers 18 years and 4,000 entries. It will be on display for two weeks beginning Monday at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky.
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

  2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital.
    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62 near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another 'in sickness and in health', and this month's Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

