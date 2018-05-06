Missouri prison officials cracking down to stop overdoses - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri prison officials cracking down to stop overdoses

Missouri prison officials are working to stem the flow of contraband after multiple overdoses, including a few that were deadly. (Source: Raycom Media) Missouri prison officials are working to stem the flow of contraband after multiple overdoses, including a few that were deadly. (Source: Raycom Media)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri prison officials are working to stem the flow of contraband after multiple overdoses, including a few that were deadly.

The Missouri Department of Corrections began tracking last May after inmates began overdosing in administrative segregation, which is one of the most secure parts of prison. Records the St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained through a records request show that over the next nine months, there were 146 overdoses spread throughout the state prison system. Multiple drugs were to blame.

Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says overdoses are a priority issue for director Anne Precythe. Precythe has called for more thorough contraband searches. The corrections department also is re-evaluating procedures designed to prevent staff from smuggling drugs.

Pojmann says opioids are particularly problematic because they are available in such small and potent dosages.

