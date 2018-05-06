First Alert: Cold front will bring isolated showers and storms

The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. (Source: William Foste, cNews)

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and 80s across the Heartland.

A cold front is moving through the southern portions of the Heartland now bringing clouds, and isolated showers and storms. Some of which may be strong to severe this afternoon and early evening. The main impacts will be localized heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

Mostly clear skies can be expected late tonight through tomorrow morning. Low will be in the low to mid-50s.

There is a possibility of seeing some fog again late tonight into tomorrow morning.

The first few days of next week will be cooler in the 70s with mostly sunny skies, but dew points will be comfortable so it won’t be sticky. A warm-up will occur mid-week into the 80s and upper 80s by the end of the week.

There is a chance for severe weather on Wednesday as storms will move back into the Heartland.

