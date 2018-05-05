Salukis fall to Indiana State 8-2

The Southern Illinois Salukis host the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Sycamores lit up the scoreboard with home runs from Dane Giesler and Romero Harris and rack up eight RBI between them.

SIU's Austin Ulick double in a run, but the Sycamores were too much and win 8-2.

The Salukis are now 25-22 on the season.

