Dozens of kids compete in the Soap Box Derby Race

The annual Soap Box Derby in Cape Girardeau took place on Saturday.

The competition featured over 30 boys and girls in the stock and super stock divisions.

Each division has a qualifier that will go to the international race in Akron, OH in July.

One family knows all too well what it takes to compete in the Soap box races.

The Dewrocks have been competing for years with now their third child making an appearance.

Danica Dewrock is competing this year with her sister and brother, who are previous winners, watching over here and giving her some tips for winning.

"She's taught me how to bend down so you can go faster and not to get in the cracks," Danica said.

Paige Dewrock is Danica's older sister. She has competed for years and won the event in the super stock division in 2013 and the stock division in 2015.

"It's really exciting when you finish the race and you know that was the last one that you've won. Also, and you're going to go to Akron and race down the big hill," Paige said.

Paige actually got 7th place in the international competition in 2015 as well.

"That was really fun and I was really excited!" Paige added. "There was a lot of people from different countries there."

She said it's great to be out here to root on her younger sister.

"I like to watch her go down the hill and she gets really excited when she wins," Paige said.

The winners of this event in the photo provided are listed below:

First Place: Emma Pylate #16 Stock Division, Addison Cook #91 Super Stock Division

Second Place: Kamden Gerhardt #2 Stock Division, Gracyn Cox #95 Super Stock Division

Third Place: Michael McDonald #103 Stock Division, Thomas Sandler #83 Super Stock Division

Fourth Place: Nolan Kintner #78 Stock Division, Mason Zoellner #40, Stock Division.

