Metropolis man injured in ATV crash in Massac County, IL

A Metropolis, Ill. man was injured in an ATV crashed. (Source: KFVS)

Illinois State Police responded to an ATV crash in Massac County, Ill.

According to ISP, Dylan Eickholz, 25, of Metropolis, Ill. was driving an ATV on Holtcamp Road, when he lost control, overturned and was ejected.

Eickholz was not wearing a helmet. Eickholz was taken to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky. and then flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Ind.

