Cardinals come back to win 8-6 over the Cubs

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The Chicago Cubs took an early 4-0 in the second and the Cardinals answered back in the fourth inning to tie it up.

Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo each homered to make it a 6-4 game.

Marcell Ozuna came through in the ninth with a two-run double to tie it again and put it into extra innings.

In the tenth, Kolton Wong hits a two-run walk-off home run to win it 8-6.

The Cardinals are now 19-12 on the season.

