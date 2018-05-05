Cardinals come back to win 8-6 over the Cubs

The Cardinals come back to win a wild one in St. Louis. (Source: KFVS)

The Cardinals come back to win a wild one in St. Louis.

The Chicago Cubs took an early 4-0 in the second and the Cardinals answered back in the fourth inning to tie it up.

Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo each homered to make it a 6-4 game.

Marcell Ozuna came through in the ninth with a two-run double to tie it again and put it into extra innings.

In the tenth, Kolton Wong hits a two-run walk-off home run to win it 8-6.

The Cardinals are now 19-12 on the season.

