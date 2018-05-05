Farmers market has record breaking turnout

A record-breaking number of people attended the opening of the Cape Riverfront Market. (source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)

May 5 kicks off the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The Market opened at 8 a.m. and there was quite the turnout. Many vendors and the coordinator said this was a record-breaking amount of people that attended for the first day of the riverfront market.

Easily 1,000 to 1,500 according to Old Town Cape Events Coordinator Emily Vines said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The market will continue every Saturday through October 27 from 8 a.m. to noon. This market features a variety of local vendors, located within a 100-mile radius of Cape Girardeau.

There will be locally grown farm goods like fruits, vegetables, meats, and cheeses. That’s not all, though, specialty items range from baked goods to artisan crafts.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.