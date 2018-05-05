Advance, MO family living in Hawaii evacuated

A couple originally from Advance now live in Hawaii and had to evacuate their new home in Hawaii due to a volcano eruption.

Terri and Ryan Holder evacuated to a friend's house in Hilo, Hawaii.

The first fissure was only a half mile from their home.

The family has set up a couple GoFundMe's to raise funds. You can donate funds to help the family here and here.

