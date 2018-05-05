Planned outage scheduled for Gilbertsville, KY

The power outage is planned at midnight and won't last any longer than 2 hours. (Source: KFVS)

West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative members in the Gilbertsville area will be affected by a planned power outage on Saturday, May 5.

The outage will begin at midnight and expected to last no longer than two hours.

Affected members will get an automated phone call from WKRECC.

The outage is scheduled to make repairs.

Members who have questions can call West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative at 1-877-495-7322 or 270-247-1321.

