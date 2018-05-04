Angels' Pujols reaches 3,000-hit milestone

FridLos Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols became the 32nd player in baseball history record 3,000 career hits on Friday, May 4.
The milestone hit was a broken-bat single to right field against Mariners starter Mike Leake.
The 38-year-old Pujols is only the second player born in the Dominican Republic to reach 3,000 career hits, joining Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre. Pujols is the sixth player born outside the United States to reach 3,000 hits, joining Beltre, Rod Carew (Panama), Roberto Clemente (Puerto Rico), Rafael Palmeiro (Cuba), and Ichiro Suzuki (Japan).
Furthermore, Pujols is only the fourth player in history with 3,000 hits and 600 home runs.
Here's the list:
