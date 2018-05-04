Home Brew Block Party taking over Perryville

A local restaurant is hosting a Home Brew Block party on Saturday, May 5, it's a way to celebrate local home brewers and also a way to raise money for downtown revitalization.

Beer lovers get to enjoy more than 150 different homebrews from some local enthusiasts. But the money of the ticket helps the community.

"It was designed to celebrate home brewers their art, their craft," said Carisa Stark, Owner of Jackson Street Brew co and Mary Janes Burger and Brew."But also as a way to raise money for Perryville downtown revitalization."

Last year alone they raised more than 8,800 dollars for the downtown area and this year they're growing again and hoping even more people show up to taste the homebrewers best. Even the brew masters for J-Street got their start home brewing.

"I started home brewing, over almost 12 years ago now," said Matt Ruesler. "We've been doing the professional side for almost three years now."

He said that this celebration will keep the art of craft brewing alive and help out the downtown as well.

