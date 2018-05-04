Medical Marijuana groups submit signatures for November vote

Supporters of legalizing medical marijuana in Missouri have turned in signatures (Source: Pixabay)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Supporters of legalizing medical marijuana in Missouri have turned in signatures for two ballot initiatives that would let voters decide the issue.

Two organizations, New Approach Missouri and Find the Cure, submitted signatures Friday that support allowing some patients access to medical marijuana. A third group, Missourians for Patient Care, has until Sunday to submit its signatures.

If enough signatures are verified by the secretary of state's office and local election authorities, the question will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Each initiative would allow patients with cancer, HIV, epilepsy and a variety of other conditions access to medical marijuana. The differences among the proposals largely stem from how marijuana would be regulated and taxed, and where those new tax dollars would go.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.