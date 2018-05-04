Medical Marijuana groups submit signatures for November vote - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Medical Marijuana groups submit signatures for November vote

Supporters of legalizing medical marijuana in Missouri have turned in signatures (Source: Pixabay) Supporters of legalizing medical marijuana in Missouri have turned in signatures (Source: Pixabay)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Supporters of legalizing medical marijuana in Missouri have turned in signatures for two ballot initiatives that would let voters decide the issue.

Two organizations, New Approach Missouri and Find the Cure, submitted signatures Friday that support allowing some patients access to medical marijuana. A third group, Missourians for Patient Care, has until Sunday to submit its signatures.

If enough signatures are verified by the secretary of state's office and local election authorities, the question will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Each initiative would allow patients with cancer, HIV, epilepsy and a variety of other conditions access to medical marijuana. The differences among the proposals largely stem from how marijuana would be regulated and taxed, and where those new tax dollars would go.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

