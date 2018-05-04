Official Illinois Bicentennial Tequila unveiled

The official tequila of the Illinois Bicentennial was unveiled during a Cinco de Mayo celebration attended Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti on Friday, May 4.

“This Bicentennial partnership gives us the opportunity to recognize the contributions of Latino Illinoisans and entrepreneurs to our culture and our economy,” said Rauner. “Small businesses – in the Latino community and all over Illinois – are critical to our economy. They employ millions of Illinoisans and create most of the state’s new jobs. It’s why they are considered the backbone of commerce in the state and why we need to support them in every way.”

The official Bicentennial libation is handcrafted by Mexican tequila-maker El Nacimiento.

"We could not be prouder that El Nacimiento has been named the official tequila of the Illinois Bicentennial,” said Joe Fernandez, Jr., President of Borderz Importz. “As someone in the restaurant business for more 30 years, it is exciting to see the State of Illinois supporting our local small businesses. El Nacimiento has been a special tequila in Mexico for generations, we cannot wait to bring this special reserve to Illinois."

“As the first Latina lieutenant governor in our nation's history, I am proud of Illinois' incredible diversity and rich cultural history,” said Lt. Governor Sanguinetti. “The Latino community has played a vital role not only to our state's culture but also to our state's economic engine. As we celebrate 5 de Mayo and this unique Bicentennial event, I wish we all embrace our diversity and remember the significant contributions Latinos have made to our great state.”

“As Co-Chair of the Illinois Latino Caucus, I am thrilled that the Illinois Bicentennial is honoring the cultural and economic contributions of Latinos to the State of Illinois,” said State Sen. Sandoval, D-Chicago. “Latinos throughout Illinois join Gov. Rauner and Lt. Gov. Sanguinetti in celebration of the 200th birthday of Illinois and Cinco de Mayo festivities throughout the state.”

El Nacimiento is now available for purchase online.