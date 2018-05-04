Official Illinois Bicentennial Tequila unveiled - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Official Illinois Bicentennial Tequila unveiled

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The official Bicentennial libation is handcrafted by Mexican tequila-maker El Nacimiento. (Source: Pixabay.com) The official Bicentennial libation is handcrafted by Mexican tequila-maker El Nacimiento. (Source: Pixabay.com)
CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) -

The official tequila of the Illinois Bicentennial was unveiled during a Cinco de Mayo celebration attended Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti on Friday, May 4.

“This Bicentennial partnership gives us the opportunity to recognize the contributions of Latino Illinoisans and entrepreneurs to our culture and our economy,” said Rauner. “Small businesses – in the Latino community and all over Illinois – are critical to our economy. They employ millions of Illinoisans and create most of the state’s new jobs. It’s why they are considered the backbone of commerce in the state and why we need to support them in every way.”  

The official Bicentennial libation is handcrafted by Mexican tequila-maker El Nacimiento.

"We could not be prouder that El Nacimiento has been named the official tequila of the Illinois Bicentennial,” said Joe Fernandez, Jr., President of Borderz Importz. “As someone in the restaurant business for more 30 years, it is exciting to see the State of Illinois supporting our local small businesses. El Nacimiento has been a special tequila in Mexico for generations, we cannot wait to bring this special reserve to Illinois."

“As the first Latina lieutenant governor in our nation's history, I am proud of Illinois' incredible diversity and rich cultural history,” said Lt. Governor Sanguinetti. “The Latino community has played a vital role not only to our state's culture but also to our state's economic engine. As we celebrate 5 de Mayo and this unique Bicentennial event, I wish we all embrace our diversity and remember the significant contributions Latinos have made to our great state.”

“As Co-Chair of the Illinois Latino Caucus, I am thrilled that the Illinois Bicentennial is honoring the cultural and economic contributions of Latinos to the State of Illinois,” said State Sen. Sandoval, D-Chicago. “Latinos throughout Illinois join Gov. Rauner and Lt. Gov. Sanguinetti in celebration of the 200th birthday of Illinois and Cinco de Mayo festivities throughout the state.”

El Nacimiento is now available for purchase online

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    •   
Powered by Frankly