Therapy dogs cheer up SIUC students during finals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Therapy dogs cheer up SIUC students during finals

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Students enjoy the dogs and forget about finals. (Source: Taylor Clark. KFVS) Students enjoy the dogs and forget about finals. (Source: Taylor Clark. KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Anyone who's been to college knows that finals are probably some of the most stressful times of the year for students.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale students got a chance to relieve some of that stress by playing with puppies at Morris Library on Friday, May 4.

The event is called 'Dogs and Dawgs' and is put on between a service dog training organization, Supporting Independence through Teamwork, or S.I.T. for short, and an on-campus club, SIU's Saluki Service Dawgs.

The dogs are service dogs in training. Organizers from S.I.T. own the dogs and say they bring them for this event for both the students and as a way to get the puppies socialized and used to being around people before they grow up to be full-time service animals. 

"So right around midterms and finals the students get to actually pet the service dogs even though you're not allowed to pet service dogs any other time," said SIU Saluki Service Dawg member, Skye Lane, "They're therapy dogs just for today and other days around midterms where the students get to de-stress a little bit."

The puppies were available to students this week on Thursday, May 3 and Friday, May 4. There is only one week left until the end of the semester. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

