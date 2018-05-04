$5K presented to Honor Flight of Southern Illinois

The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, The Egyptian Board of Realtors presented a $5,000 check to help promote southern Illinois businesses and our veterans. (Source: KFVS)

The money is going to fund the Southern Illinois Made Expo, an event focusing on promoting local products and support a good cause according to Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler.

"They are going to underwrite the cost of having this event,” said Fowler. “It's going to be at the pavilion in Marion on July 28 and 29. It's going to be from 10 to 4 on Saturday and Sunday. So with them underwriting the expenses of this event, all 100 percent of the proceeds are going to go to Honor Flight of Southern Illinois."

According to Senator Fowler, there are only 50 vendor spots left to present products at the Expo. Admission is open to the general public where all donations will be funding the next Veterans Honor Flight in October.

