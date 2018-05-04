Fishing derbies to be held at Shawnee National Forest

Shawnee National Forest will host two kid’s fishing derbies for children age 5 to 15. (Source: KFVS)

They will be held on Saturday, May 19, and is a free event. Lunch is provided.

No fishing license is needed, and some bait will be provided. Prizes will be awarded.

The begins at 8 a.m. and fishing begins at 8:30 a.m. Adults must accompany the children.

The event will be held rain or shine at:

Oakwood Bottoms Interpretive Site, Grand Tower, Illinois. For more info, contact the Mississippi Bluffs Ranger Station at 618-833-8576.

Pennant Bar – Pond #4, Grantsburg, Illinois. For more info, contact the Hidden Springs Ranger Station at 618-658-2111

