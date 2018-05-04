Gov. Greitens appoints Pemiscot County Public Administrator

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appointed Trina Holloman of Caruthersville the Pemiscot County Missouri Public Administrator (Source: KFVS)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appointed Trina Holloman of Caruthersville the Pemiscot County Missouri Public Administrator on Friday, May 4.

Holloman is a manager with the Missouri Family Support Division where she's worked for more than 25 years.

She is also a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Caruthersville.

She will begin serving as Public Administrator on June 1.

