Marble Hill, MO woman facing assault charges

According to Marble Hill, Missouri police, a woman was arrested after a domestic call on April 26. She is also accused of spitting on an officer.

Ronda Royal of Marble Hill was charged with domestic assault, assault on a special victim, and peace disturbance. She is scheduled to be in court on Monday, June 6.

After responding to the call on Union St., Sgt. Lunsford found that Royal was the pushing and slapping. After being arrested and during transport, police claim she spit in on the officer's face.

The officer was taken to an area hospital.

