Harrisburg man sentenced to 6 years for meth charges

A Harrisburg man was sentenced to 6 years in prison on methamphetamine charges.

On Wednesday, May 2, Saline County Circuit Judge Walden E. Morris sentenced Zachary A, Russel, 30, of Harrisburg, IL to serve 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Russel had previously entered a plea of guilty to a Class 3 felony charge of meth possession.

On March 22, 2017, the Saline County State's Attorney's Office filed charges against Russel arising out of an incident which Russel was found with less than 5 grams of meth.

The investigation into Russel's case was led by Sgt. Michael Riden of the Harrisburg Police Department and State's Attorney, Jayson Clark.

