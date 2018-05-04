Needle drop program in Massac Co., IL

On April 28, 2018 the Massac County Sheriff's Office started a new program aimed at reducing the number of used needles being found discarded in Massac County (Source: Massac County SO)

On April 28, 2018 the Massac County Sheriff's Office started a new program aimed at reducing the number of used needles being found discarded in Massac County.

Points Drop is a new needle amnesty program allowing anyone to walk up to the Massac County, Illinois Sheriff's Office and drop off used needles, regardless of what is in them.

The Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition, Massac Memorial Hospital and the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group has partnered with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has been getting phone calls over the past year from people finding used needles in their yard parking lots and near school grounds.

The sheriff’s office hopes this program protects residents from health hazards of used needles and the growing problem with drug abuse.

A white mailbox converted to the needle depository is next to the front door of the sheriff’s office. Anyone can use the box and just like the P2D2 box inside.

The drop off is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, no questions asked.

