SIU commencement set for May 11-12

Commencement ceremonies at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are set for May 11 and 12, 2018.

According to the university, nearly 2,800 students will receive degrees in four separate ceremonies.

The ceremonies are open to the public, and no ticket is required.

Ceremony schedule:

At Shryock Auditorium on May 11 at 3 p.m. is the ceremony for the School of Law.

At SIU Arena on May 12 at 9 a.m. is the ceremony is for the College of Agriculture Sciences, College of Liberal Arts, College of Science and School of Medicine.

At 1:30 p.m. on May 12 is the ceremony takes place for the College of Business and College of Education and Human Services.

At 5:30 p.m. on May 12 is the ceremony takes place for the College of Applied Sciences and Arts, the College of Engineering and College of Mass Communication and Media Arts.

Additional information is available at commencement.siu.edu/

Each ceremony will be available via livestream.

