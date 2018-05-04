Matthews, MO man who fought in WWII laid to rest nearly 7 decade - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Matthews, MO man who fought in WWII laid to rest nearly 7 decades later

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Billy Ray Ball was laid to rest on Friday with full military honors. (Source: KFVS) Billy Ray Ball was laid to rest on Friday with full military honors. (Source: KFVS)
Billy Ray Ball at 19 years old. He will be buried with full military honors nearly seven decades after he fought in WWII. (Source: Carolyn Duncan) Billy Ray Ball at 19 years old. He will be buried with full military honors nearly seven decades after he fought in WWII. (Source: Carolyn Duncan)
Billy Ray Ball at 15 years old. (Source: Carolyn Duncan) Billy Ray Ball at 15 years old. (Source: Carolyn Duncan)
Millie Mae and Billy Ray Ball at three years old. (Source: Carolyn Duncan) Millie Mae and Billy Ray Ball at three years old. (Source: Carolyn Duncan)
These medals were awarded to Billy Ball posthumously. (Source: Carolyn Duncan) These medals were awarded to Billy Ball posthumously. (Source: Carolyn Duncan)
MATTHEWS, MO (KFVS) -

A man from Matthews, Missouri who fought for our country in World War II was laid to rest more than seven decades later.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, May 4, Billy Ray Ball was buried with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks near St. Louis, Mo.

His twin sister, 96-year-old Millie from Matthews, was there to see her brother finally laid to rest.

His family invited us to attend the ceremony.

Billy's family said he survived the Bataan Death March only to pass away about a year later.

His remains were lost overseas until recently. After searching for about 15 years, his family finally had them identified.

Now, they're getting some closure.

His great-niece Tammy Kassinger explains what this means for he family to have him back home. 

"I think it brought closure and peace," said Kassinger. And the most important thing is that my grandma, she understood that her brother is home. and she has been praying for this all of her life. we know billy because of the way she has talked about him. and it's closure for her and closure for the family."

Kassinger's grandmother is the Veteran's 96-year-old twin sister Millie.

