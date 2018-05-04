University reviewing grant funds for Greitens' book

Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m.
Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62 near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.
May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer.
A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27.
The 70th annual Memorial Day Service kicked off on Sunday at the Bollinger County Memorial Park.
