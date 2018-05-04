Marion native sworn into Illinois Army National Guard

Pvt. Marisa Lukancic, of Marion, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard May 1 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. (Source: Raycom Media)

Pvt. Marisa Lukancic, of Marion, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard May 1 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Lukancic enlisted as a 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of her initial training, Lukancic will be assigned to Company H, 634th Brigade Support Battalion based in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Lukancic is a 2017 graduate of Marion High School, Marion, Illinois.

After successfully completing her training, Lukancic will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while she works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier.

She will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

