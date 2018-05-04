Two vehicles found engulfed in flames at business in McCracken Co., KY

The vehicles were on fire when crews arrived (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Sheriff's deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky found two vehicles fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday, May 1

At 4:30 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to John Puryear Drive to the report of a vehicle fire.

Deputies said they found two vehicles at Paducah Auto Auction fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished by the Reidland/Farley Fire Department.

Officials said the suspect that the fire was intentionally set to one of the vehicles. Video surveillance from a nearby business shows what looks like a light colored single cab, older model truck, possibly without a tailgate, that arrived at the facility at approximately 4 a.m.

At 4:31 a.m. officials said the video shows the fire starting and within a minute the light colored truck left southbound on John Puryear.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.

