A “secret garden” in southeast Missouri blooms for all to see

Spring is in the air, especially around what you might call a secret garden blooming in rural Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. It’s called the Pinecrest Azalea Gardens.

Here you’ll find 52 acres of spring blossoms out near Oak Ridge. We’re talking more than 500,000 plans, azaleas, rhododendron’s, holly and more!

You are welcome to visit. CLICK HERE to take a closer look.

The azaleas are expected to reach full bloom the weekend of Friday, May 4.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.