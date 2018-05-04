KSP offering video to help promote safety in schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP offering video to help promote safety in schools

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
Kentucky State Police is offering free school safety resources for educators. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police is offering free school safety resources for educators.

It’s part of KSP’s Safe Schools Program.

They are rolling out a new video, “Be Prepared, Not Scared”.

It provides tips for keeping children safe in schools.

It’s designed for pre-school through elementary-level students and is available free of charge through the KSP website.

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said the concept is to prepare young children for potential school dangers without frightening them.

“We receive inquiries and invitations weekly to visit schools and talk to children about school safety, particularly active shooter incidents,” said Sanders. “The challenge is to educate these young people without placing undue fear in them.”

The video features several safety topics including active shooter, stranger danger and other safety drills that often occur in schools.

“While it is important to ensure that school administrators are trained in safety procedures, we can’t forget the significance of educating children in these areas,” adds Sanders. “With more than 1,200 schools in Kentucky, it is a challenge to have troopers in all of them on a given day. This video provides a way that we can still impact school safety, even if we can’t be there in person.”

Sanders says the addition of this video complements the agency’s current Safe Schools Program that is available to any school system that requests it.

The curriculum is designed to provide four levels of assistance to aid school officials in establishing or complimenting their current emergency management response plans.

These levels include on-site visits, target hardening, lockdown drills and hands-on role-playing scenarios that simulate an active shooter incident within a school setting.

The video can be downloaded from the KSP website by clicking here

KSP credits The Frankfort Christian Academy for use of their school facility, teachers and students to film this video project.

