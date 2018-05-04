Traffic flows two-ways now on Poplar Bluff, MO street

We all have our routines, especially when driving, but starting Friday morning on May 4 how people drive on Main Street and Broadway in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is about to change.

The roads that are currently one-way will switch to two-way.

While it may seem like a simple change. Taking this ordinary one-way street to a two-way road has some business owners concerned.

One of those owners is Chris Jones who has a barber shop on Main Street.

"It's going to cause a lot of extra chaos we don't need," Jones said. "I mean we have people driving down it wrong already but now it's gonna really be bad when everyone's flying down it... cause they figure... oh it's two way now."

He see's the growing pains of the road opening up causing problems.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"I mean this is a huge difference from, you're looking at a nice little amount of stretch that's gonna be changed."

Andre Phillips works down on Broadway and he agrees with Jones.

"Yea it's definitely gonna be a change. As far as I know, it's always been a one-way street," Phillips said "Yea... it's gonna take some getting used to..."

The road will switch over at 6 a.m. and both Jones and Phillips are hoping for the best.

Captain Donnie Trout said officers are doing extra patrols in the area to remind people that the street now runs two ways.

Officers will be speaking with drivers in that area but Trout said most people knew the change was coming.

He said the switch had been talked about for years. Trout said he knows some people weren't for it while others pushed hard for the change to take place.

As of 8:30 a.m. Trout said traffic is flowing smoothly. Parked cars going both directions on the sides of the street help serve as a reminder that traffic now flows two ways.

He said signs have been posted and MoDOT allowed them to borrow a large message sign to serve as a reminder.

There is also a new four-way at Main and Vine which officers are monitoring as well.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.