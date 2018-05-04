Home a total loss in early morning Campbell, MO fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Home a total loss in early morning Campbell, MO fire

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The home was a total loss (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Dept.) The home was a total loss (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Dept.)
The house was engulfed when crews arrived (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Dept.) The house was engulfed when crews arrived (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Dept.)
No one was at the home when the fire started (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Dept.) No one was at the home when the fire started (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Dept.)
(Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Dept.) (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Dept.)
CAMPBELL, MO (KFVS) -

Crews with the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning. 

They said it happened this May 4 at 1:30 a.m. on CR216.

According to Fire Chief Ben Weeks, the cause has not been determined but the fire is not deemed suspicious.

The house was fully engulfed when fire officials arrived on scene. The home was a total loss.

Crews said the house was reported vacant by the homeowner.

