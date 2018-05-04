First Alert: Isolated showers/storms possible

Clouds should clear out in our northern counties, but isolated showers and storms will return during the afternoon hours. (Source: KFVS)

Northern and northwestern portions of the Heartland are dry and seeing lots of sun this afternoon.

Western Kentucky and Tennessee are experiencing cloudy skies and thunderstorms. They are not severe but do have localized heavy rain, lightning and the possibility of small hail. These will move out by the early evening.

There may be lingering isolated showers in our southeastern counties during the beginning evening hours, but the clouds and any precipitation will move out quickly.

Tonight will be mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-50s.



Sunday morning will be mostly sunny for the entire Heartland, but a cold front will move through during the afternoon bringing clouds to return once again and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening.

Highs will be near 80 degrees.

