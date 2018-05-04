Kentucky lawmaker abruptly withdraws from campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky dropped a bombshell at a candidate forum - that she's bowing out of politics after the "nastiest" legislative session in memory.

Rep. Donna Mayfield opened the forum in her district Wednesday night by announcing her withdrawal from this month's primary election. A video shared on Facebook of the Winchester lawmaker's surprise announcement shows her saying she has lost her love for public service.

She said she no longer wants to be around the "viciousness" surrounding politics.

Lawmakers wrapped up their contentious session last month. It was marked by massive teacher protests at Kentucky's Capitol over education funding and changes made to one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems.

Acting House Speaker David Osborne said Thursday that he has heard of "scores" of lawmakers who received threatening, profane messages.

