What you need to know May 4

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Another muggy day in the Heartland (Source: Pixabay) Another muggy day in the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Good Friday morning, it is May 4.

First Alert Forecast

There will be a warm and muggy start to the day.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we could see rain showers at any point during the day but the best chance will be in the afternoon or evening hours when a front moves through. Not everyone will see rain. Highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s. 

That front will get hung up in our southern counties. That will keep their rain chances higher than the rest of the Heartland on Saturday. Much of the Heartland will stay dry.

Sunday will be mainly dry, but rain showers will move in Sunday afternoon/night. That rain isn’t expected to linger into Monday.

Making headlines

  1. The Missouri Legislature has called itself into a special session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens.
  2. All 911 calls coming into KSP post 1 are being rerouted to KSP Post 2.
  3. The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill to legalize industrial hemp.
  4. One man was arrested, one man is wanted for information in a Paducah, Kentucky shooting.
  5. The Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center will soon consolidate operations with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. 

Trending web stories

 There are many things a school superintendent shouldn’t do. One of them is pooping on a high school football field.

May the Fourth be with you! Once again, it's that special day to celebrate the Star Wars franchise.

A Man robbed a 70-year-old woman in a church parking lot and knocks her to ground.

