Hiking when there are snakes on the trail

The weather is finally nicer here in the Heartland and many of us will get out there at some point to try and enjoy it.

But, we aren't alone. If you choose to hit the hiking trail, you might not be alone. Snakes could be lurking about.

The dangers they pose are rare and there may be little chance for you to even get bit by a poisonous snake.

If you encounter a snake in the wild, experts we spoke to suggest moving away quickly.

They suggest that you not pick up the snake. Additionally, if you aren't in immediate danger, it can be illegal to kill a snake in the state of Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, poisonous and non-poisonous snakes are a protected species.

Part of that has to do with the role they play in the environment.

They help to keep the rodent population under control.

But what happens if you get bit by a snake?

According to the Mayo Clinic, you should remain calm and try to move away from the snake's striking distance. In addition, they suggest cleaning the wound and covering it with a dry dressing. It is suggested you do all of this after calling 9-1-1.

