KSP Post 1 phone lines repaired

State police were notified on May 3 the system could be down for a week or possibly longer as parts are being ordered to make the repairs. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

KSP Post 1 911 lines are now running again after a week being down.

The 911 system at Post 1 went down on Wednesday, May 2 at approximately 9 p.m.

The contingency plan was initiated to reroute 911 calls from post 1 to the backup call centers.

