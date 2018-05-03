Missouri Legislature passes bill to legalize industrial hemp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Legislature passes bill to legalize industrial hemp

The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill to legalize industrial hemp. (Source: Pixabay) The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill to legalize industrial hemp. (Source: Pixabay)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill to legalize industrial hemp.

The measure to create a hemp-growing pilot program passed the House 133-6 Thursday. The Senate passed the bill 29-3 Wednesday.

Hemp, which can be used as raw material for manufacturing, comes from the same plant as marijuana. But it contains very low levels of the psychoactive chemical known as THC.

The bill would require people to get a permit from the Department of Agriculture to grow hemp.

Backers argue that growing industrial hemp could help farmers and businesses in the state. But it's been met with skepticism for years by some lawmakers.

Hemp bill is HB 2034 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

