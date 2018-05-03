Top maintenance repair company moves in at Perryville Regional Airport

Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck is calling this "a big deal for Perryville."

West Star Aviation is ranked the number one maintenance repair company in the country for past five years, according to the administrator.

The company has signed a five-year lease on several hangars and an office building at Perryville Regional Airport

Up to 50 to 60 new jobs could become available. The company has about 12 employees right now stationed at the airport. The administrator said the jobs pay very well.

The airport in Perryville has the longest runway between St. Louis and Memphis at 7,000 feet, according to Buerck. He said that was a big factor in the company deciding to come to the airport.

Someone on the airport advisory board set up a meeting with city and West Star Aviation and that got the ball rolling. They had been conversing for a while before making the agreement.

