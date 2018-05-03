Klocke named member of Southeast Board of Regents

Tina Klocke has been appointed by Governor Greitens and the Missouri Senate. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

Tina Klocke of South St. Louis County, Missouri, chief financial officer and chief operations officer for the Clark-Fox Family Foundation, has been appointed to the Southeast Missouri Board of Regents.

She has been appointed by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and confirmed by the Missouri Senate to serve as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.

Klocke’s term will run for a period of six years through spring 2024.

She is expected to be sworn in during the Southeast Board of Regents meeting on Friday, May 11.

She replaces Tom Meyer of Cape Girardeau, whose term on the Board expired on January 1, 2018.

“I am very pleased to have Mrs. Klocke, who is a dedicated Southeast alumna and accomplished businesswoman, join the Southeast Board of Regents. We look forward to working with her in her new role as Regent,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University.

“I also would like to thank Tom Meyer for his dedicated service to the Board over the past six years and for his contributions to Southeast during his tenure.”

