Assisted living center in Ullin, IL closing its doors after 20 years

An assisted living center in Ullin, Illinois is closing. River to River Community of Ullin has operated in the community for 20 years.

Chairman of the Board Ray Lenzi said the non-profit company has faced many financial hardships.

The non-profit has contributed more than $738,000 in donated services and written off more than $308,000 in loans and deferred development fees over the years.

The occupancy rate is only 51 percent. At the current rate, the facility would lose half a million dollars per year, according to Lenzi.

The non-profit corporation is offering for residents to relocate in timely and efficient manner.

Employees will be meeting with designated management to go over options within or outside the organization.

The company is based out of Marion, Ill. and has five locations currently.

