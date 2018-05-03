Beer from all over is up for tasting at the festival. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)

The city of Carbondale will be celebrating its 5th annual CarbondALE Brewfest starting on Friday, May 4 in the town square at 6 p.m.

The event is being put on by Carbondale Main Street and SIUC's Fermentation Science Institute.

Tom Redmond is Chair of the CarbondALE Brewfest committee, who said there will be beer showcased from far beyond the Heartland at the event.

"A lot in Illinois, Missouri, surrounding states, some from California, and even some international European breweries," he said, "It's a chance to come out, meet with friends, try some good beer, and get to learn a little bit more about craft beer and the people who make it."

In total, Redmond said there will be over 50 breweries featured this year.

General admission tickets are on sale now for $25. You can buy a ticket at the door the day of, but for $30.

There are also VIP tickets available at $45, which include a larger tasting glass and early admission to Brewfest at 5 p.m.

Redmond says there will be a small section of Jackson street closed for the event. It only extends from Illinois Ave to the train tracks, so he isn't expecting much traffic disruption in downtown Carbondale.

As far as parking goes, Redmond said there is street parking in many parts of the square.

You can also park in many of the adjacent lots, like the Civic Center or the Carbondale Main Street parking lot outside the old train station.

