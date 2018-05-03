Police: Missouri man sets house fire, takes 2 hostages

Police in eastern Missouri say a man tried to set his house on fire and then took two hostages at knifepoint. (Source: Raycom Media)

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - Police in eastern Missouri say a man tried to set his house on fire and then took two hostages at knifepoint.

Police say Kylie Kunzie of Jefferson County called 911 to report a fire in his home Wednesday morning. They say he called again minutes later saying he was at a nearby home and holding a man and a woman hostage.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that authorities were able to get the hostages away from Kunzie. No one was injured. He surrendered himself peacefully to deputies.

The 45-year-old has been charged with arson, armed criminal action and kidnapping. His bail is set at $100,000.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.