MO Lt. Gov. announces Heartland Senior Service Award winners

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson has announced the winners for the Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award.

The award highlights accomplishments Missouri’s senior citizens provide to their local communities.

In 2018, 90 winners were chosen from 152 nominees, representing 77 counties across Missouri.

“I am pleased to see so many seniors across our state being recognized for their volunteerism,” said Lieutenant Governor Parson. “This year, we had a record number of winners for this award. These seniors make such a positive impact on their communities and Missouri,” Parson said. Please feel free to join these award winners at the Missouri State Capitol on Monday, May 7 at 1 p.m.

Heartland winners include:

Charles Boyer, Desloge

John Cook, Wappapello

Sharon Eck, Fredericktown

Barbara Gatewood, Doniphan

James Geohagen, Kennett

John Holland, Poplar Bluff

James 'Roger' Huff, Marble Hill

Larry Miller, Cape Girardeau

Sergia Pecaut, Perryville

Earl Pennington, Poplar Bluff

Calvin Williams, Poplar Bluff

